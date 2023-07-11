Snap up this incredible deal on a 4TB Crucial P3 Plus SSD for just £156

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived and with it are a plethora of new deals available to anyone subscribed to their Prime membership.

One such deal we’ve found is this 64 per cent saving on a 4TB Crucial P3 Plus SSD – a perfect expansion for your PC gaming setup.

Get the Crucial P3 Plus M.2-2280 4TB SSD - £155.99 from Amazon (was £433.99)

There are also 2TB, 1TB and 500GB variants that you might be interested in too, all of which besides the 500GB model are available as Prime Day deals in the UK.

UK

US

Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually. Sign up now

If going for the 4TB variant though, you’re of course getting a solid amount of storage space which can hold a ton of data – whether that’s games, or just hefty amounts of files and documents.

Past that, it’s not all about the storage size, it’s about speed too, and the Crucial P3 Plus doesn’t disappoint here either.

This drive has a read speed of up to 5000MB per second, and a write speed of up to 4200MB per second, making it not only an expansive drive in terms of storage space, but also one that reads and loads files quicker than many other SSDs found on the market.

If you’re on the hunt for more deals like this one, be sure to head to Digital Foundry's best Prime Day SSD deals coverage or check out any one of our Prime Day deal guides, such as our live gaming deals guide. You should also be sure to follow us over on our Jelly Deals Twitter – or Digital Foundry’s deals Twitter for more tech deals – where we’ll be sharing all the best deals as we find them.