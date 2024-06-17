Six ways to prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree - from someone who's played it

Join me as I pull six things you can do to prepare for playing Shadow of the Erdtree from Emma's recent Elden Ring DLC preview. These are practical tips from someone who's played the game so if you want to hit the ground running (away from terrifying beasts) this is something you'll likely want to watch.

Shadow of the Erdtree promises to be a challenge for those who have already completed Elden Ring, so it's no surprise that it's subtlety recommended for players between level 90 to 120. FromSoftware has clarified that in order to access the DLC you have to defeat both Radahn and Mohg, with Mohg being an optional boss. The rough level you should reach before taking him on is level 90. Reaching level 100 takes roughly 60 hours, so if you haven't played Elden Ring before or want a new build for the DLC, you should start grinding as soon as possible - which is exactly what yours truly has been doing.

And yes, you read that correctly: you have to defeat Radahn before you're able to grasp Miquella's hand and enter the Land of Shadow. At this point I'm not sure why that is, but I'm sure that all will become clear in the typical FromSoftware manner... by which I mean I will put on my lore cap and piece together the story from item descriptions and cryptic references. Look out for that soon.