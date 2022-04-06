Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness mobile revival cancelled

Mobile game Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness has been cancelled.

Set for release in early 2022 when it was announced last year, it would have been the first new game in Sega's strategy series since 2009.

It was being developed by Hive, a Japanese subsidiary of Korean developer Vespa (the studio behind mobile role-player King's Raid) but development has ceased due to development costs and time required, according to Touch Arcade.

The game was set for release across North America, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and other Asian countries. However, with this cancellation, no other known games in the series are in development.

The series was most popular back in the early 90s with its Mega Drive games, which were followed up by Game Gear and Saturn sequels. There have also been a number of spin-offs on more recent consoles, as recently as 2019.

Switch owners can check out the first game in the series, Shining Force, on the Mega Drive section of Nintendo Switch Online.