Shadow of the Tomb Raider is free on the Epic Games Store next week

Anyone with a hankering for some glum action-adventuring should keep an eye on the Epic Games Store next, when Shadow of the Tomb Raider - the final instalment in Square Enix's gloomy rebooted series - will be free to download, alongside Submerged: Hidden Depths.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider, if you're unfamiliar, picks up its narrative around a year after the events of 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, following young Lara Croft as she races through the Peruvian jungle in a bid to stop a Mayan apocalypse.

"This is a well-crafted and polished experience," Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson wrote in her Shadow of the Tomb Raider review in 2018, "and when [it] actually gives you full control and leaves you alone to seek out its quieter mysteries, it can render you wide-eyed with wonder".

"But it all rings hollow," Aoife continued, "particularly when elsewhere there's repetition and an overall lack of new ideas. This Lara has forgotten herself and forgotten the joy and the thrill."

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be free on the Epic Store alongside Submerged: Hidden Depths - an exploration adventure set in a sunken world - from next Thursday, 1st September for one week. Before then, "rogue like card crawler" Ring of Pain is free to download.