Screenshots from that cancelled Marvel MMO are now online

Remember that Marvel MMORPG that we discovered had been recently cancelled? Well, now we can see what we're missing courtesy of new screenshots uploaded to an artist's portfolio on ArtStation.

Ramiro Galan - a principal designer at Pixelkings - shared a handful of never-before-seen images on their digital portfolio, showing off what appears to be the cancelled game's character creation screen.

"Here is a series of styles and screens by Ramiro Galan for a cancelled Marvel MMO title," the album's description tells us. "Emphasis was on rich and vibrant colours with stylistic tones that pay homage to Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse. All design, 3D materials, lighting, and post process FX were done by Ramiro Galan."

The screenshots show that the game had been planning to give players four factions from which to choose - X-Men, SHIELD, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four - and offered stylised graphics and a "rich and vibrant" colour scheme.

Enad Global 7 (EG7) announced the cancellation of Daybreak Games' Marvel MMORPG a couple of days back, stating that "based on the re-evaluation of the development risk profile, size of investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy for the group, the board has decided to change the development priorities and reallocate resources within the group to focus on alternative long-term projects".

As Victoria summarised for us at the time, EG7 further revealed it had originally planned to invest more than SEK 500m (£40m) in this project over the coming few years but will now use these funds to diversify investments "across multiple, smaller size projects within the group", including upgrades to The Lord of Rings Online and DC Universe Online, as well as other "first party, original IPs".

EG7 stated it did not feel discontinuing the development on the Marvel project would impact its "near to medium term revenues and profits".

Daybreak Games previously had another stab at a Marvel MMORPG a few years ago, before its cancellation sparked layoffs in late 2018.