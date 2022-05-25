Marvel MMORPG from DC Universe Online developer Daybreak Games cancelled

Marvel MMORPG from DC Universe Online developer Daybreak Games cancelledA Thor loss.
Enad Global 7 (EG7) has announced the cancellation of Daybreak Games' Marvel MMORPG.
"Based on the re-evaluation of the development risk profile, size of investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy for the group, the board has decided to change the development priorities and reallocate resources within the group to focus on alternative long-term projects," the company stated today.
EG7 went on to reveal it had originally planned to invest more than SEK 500m (£40m) in this project over the coming few years.
It will now use these funds to diversify investments "across multiple, smaller size projects within the group". This will include upgrades to The Lord of Rings Online and DC Universe Online. In addition to its existing projects, the company also wants to focus on its "first party, original IPs".
EG7 stated it did not feel discontinuing the development on the Marvel project would impact its "near to medium term revenues and profits".
Daybreak Games previously had another stab at a Marvel MMORPG a few years ago, before its cancellation sparked layoffs in late 2018.
