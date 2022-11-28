Save £50 on the Corsair K70 Pro mechanical keyboard this Cyber Monday at Amazon

Black Friday 2022 has come and gone, but we're still getting really exciting deals as Cyber Monday 2022 has taken its place.

There weren't a lot of deals from Corsair on Black Friday but they have got some nice discounts this Monday on their headsets, mice and keyboards. One of the best deals we've seen is on the Corsair K70 Pro mechanical keyboard, which has a 28 per cent discount worth £50:

The K70 Pro is the newer upgraded version of the very popular K70 so you'll still be getting a durable aluminium frame, CHerry MX mechanical keyswitches, and per-key RGB backlighting. There's also some new features like PBT double-shot keycaps, and the keyboard features Corsair's Axon processing which gives you 8,000Hz hyper-polling, 4,000Hz key scanning, and up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing without slowing anything down.

To add to the 'Pro' name, there's a new tournament switch that will instantly turn on distraction-free static backlighting and disabling accidental macro activations by turning off macro keys with the flick of one switch.

The K70 Pro is a full-size keyboard so you'll get every key you need, as well as dedicated media keys and a volume roller to help you control your sound without needing to alt+tab. You also get a magnetic soft-touch palm rest to help your wrists relax when typing and gaming. It all comes in this lovely white and aluminium colourway to make that RGB really stand out.

This is a really nice discount on a high-end mechanical keyboard that came out just this year!