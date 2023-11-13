Save £40 on this curved 240Hz ViewSonic gaming monitor from Box in an early Black Friday deal

Box has now joined other retailers in starting their Black Friday deals early this year, with just under two weeks to go until the official sales event.

There are some decent savings on tech and gaming items, including this ViewSonic monitor as a potentially ideal display for those who prefer action games. It's a 32-inch full HD panel with an amazingly fast 240Hz refresh rate, and it's currently available for £189.99. That's £40 off its previous price, making this a great deal given its features.

The huge size, 240Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution makes it ideal for those of us who really engage with online multiplayer games where speed is king. This includes titles such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and many more. Having a higher refresh rate display can be an advantage when playing esports games. But the immersion doesn't stop there thanks to the 1500R curved design. It's not common to have all of these various features at this price point.

The monitor can become the hub for all of your gaming needs thanks to the DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, headphone jack and integrated speakers.

If you're looking for other great monitor deals, check out our experts at Rock Paper Shotgun for the best early Black Friday monitor deals and other awesome PC gaming discounts.