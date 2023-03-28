Save £30 on HyperX's Cloud II wired gaming headset from Amazon today

Amazon is hosting its new Spring Sale event at the moment, with lots of discounts on gaming accessories including some of our favourite headsets.

HP doesn't discount their HyperX headsets as often as Logitech or other brands, so it's noticeable when their products go on sale.

The Cloud II wired gaming headset from HyperX is a 7.1 surround sound headset, and it's down to just £44.99 from Amazon during their spring sale. That's 40 per cent off their regular retail price. Although Amazon US doesn't have this particular model in stock right now, they do have the Cloud Stinger 2, which is down by a fifth to just $39.99.

The Cloud II is compatible out of the box with PC and PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. It's also usable with the Xbox One and Series consoles, but only with a headset adaptor.

The 53mm drivers powering the sound in this headset are very respectable at this price point, ensuring you'll get great depth and clarity, especially with that important 7.1 surround sound support. Other features make it great to use too, such as the passive noise cancellation with the closed-cup design, and the noise cancelling microphone. And you know the microphone is great thanks to its TeamSpeak certification.

You also won't have to fiddle around with a remote or software for basic controls, as there are audio and microphone volume buttons built in, as well as a switch to mute the microphone. This is really handy whenever you get a call during a Call of Duty multiplayer game.

Another thing you won't have to worry about is discomfort thanks to the memory foam cushions of the ear cups, so you can play for several hours at a time. And the sturdy aluminium frame will ensure the Cloud II lasts for many years.

