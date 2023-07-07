Save £11 on this speedy 256GB USB-C memory stick from Kingston - now just £30 from Amazon

Although cloud services work hassle-free when it comes to moving around smaller files sometimes, it's always safe to have your work and media in an offline backup too.

The humble USB stick is still a great investment, especially with USB-C models able to take advantage of fast speeds to save you even more time and energy. This Kingston DataTraveller Max USB 3.2 Gen2 memory stick with 256GB of storage is down to just £29.99 over at Amazon. It's also only $33 over on Amazon's US store.

Because it's a USB-C stick with a 3.2 Gen2 spec, it can reach incredible speeds that match the best external SSDs you can buy. We're talking sequential read speeds of up to 1000MB/s, and write speeds not far behind at up to 900MB/s. This makes it really ideal for large work files, or transferring personal media like videos.

With it being from Kingston, you can ensure it's a reliable piece of tech. The DataTraveller series of USB memory sticks has been around for years, and are designed to be small and discrete, unlike portable SSDs. There's a handy status LED and a keyring loop, so it's easy to take with you when travelling. This makes them easier to handle compared to portable SSDs, which are often thinner but larger in size.

