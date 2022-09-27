Rick and Morty's Rick joins MultiVersus today

Rick and Morty's Rick joins MultiVersus todayThe appliance of science.
Following on in his grandson's footsteps, Rick from Rick and Morty is making his way into Warner Bros. Smash-like brawler MultiVersus today as part of its new 1.03 update.
Along with this news, we also have a breakdown of his moveset.
This will include fart bombs (of course) and a move called "Meeseeks and Destroys" which summons a meeseek that will then attack by running forward and deploying an uppercut or by wielding a golfclub. Lastly, Rick will be able to aim and place two portals thanks to his "Basrick Portal Theory" move.
Who's ready to get rickety-rickety-wrecked, Son?! Rick joins #MultiVersus TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/r3h7lpBoQY— MultiVersus (@multiversus) September 26, 2022
Along with Rick's arrival in the game, this patch also adds a few other updates to MultiVersus. First up, there are new cosmetics now available, including a Chef Reindog skin (see below).
Additionally, those participating in the game via Twitch will now see 'Fighter Voting' added. This feature will enable those streaming the game to "poll their audience" on which fighter they should choose to brawl with.
Other general updates include a change in the XP required to go from level three to 15 on the character mastery track. This has now been doubled. The MultiVersus team has also stated that it has fixed a bug that saw the game freezing at the end-of-game screen.
The full patch notes can be found on MultiVersus website.
Eurogamer recently awarded MultiVersus with a Recommended badge. In his review, Henry Stockdale called the game a "very pleasant surprise".
"I wasn't entirely convinced by MultiVersus when it leaked. We've seen countless platform fighters challenge Super Smash Bros across the decades, usually falling flat.
"[I'll] gladly admit those initial impressions were wrong," he continued. "Even as a free-to-play game that carries the usual monetisation pitfalls, MultiVersus sets itself apart where it matters."
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.