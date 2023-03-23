Rick and Morty, High on Life creator finally responds to allegations

Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty and founder of High on Life developer Squanch Games, has finally spoken publicly about the allegations of domestic abuse which surfaced earlier this year.

The allegations led Roiland to resign from High on Life developer Squanch Games. Rick and Morty's US network Adult Swim also cut ties, and said the series would continue without Roiland attached.

At the time, Roiland pled not guilty to charges of battery and false imprisonment, filed by a former partner.

These charges have now been dismissed, Polygon reported. A spokesperson for the District Attorney in California stated that this was due to "insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt".

With the case now dropped, Roiland took to Twitter to post a short statement, which he accompanied with the word "justice".

"I have always known that these claims were false - and I never had any doubt that this day would come," Roiland stated. "I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.

"Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based on solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled'. That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I'm determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

Eurogamer has contacted High on Life developer Squanch Games to determine if Roiland will return.