High On Life contains AI art and voice acting

"We used it to come up with weird, funny ideas."
High On Life creator Justin Roiland has revealed the game features AI-generated art and voice acting.

The topic of AI generation has increasingly become a hot discussion, with arguments arising over its use and the implications it has ethically, artistically, and technologically.

In an interview with Sky News, Roiland talked about the use of AI in the development of High On Life.

Watch Ian try out High On Life - be warned dialogue is NSFW.

Roiland stated most of the art was hand-drawn, but the team used Midjourney AI to create some images to make the in-game world "feel like a strange alternative universe". "And we used it to come up with weird, funny ideas," he continued. Weird, perhaps, but Edwin did not agree with the descriptor "funny" in his review of the game.

Lead designer Erich Meyr revealed AI was also used for some of the game's voicing. While initially used to prototype voicing, "one minor role" was kept in for the final game.

Roiland further stated his confidence in AI's use in game development in the future. "AI is going to be a tool that has the potential to make content creation incredibly accessible," he added.

Players have noticed the AI art in-game, which consists of posters on a wall. I'll let you come up with your own opinion on these.

Comments
