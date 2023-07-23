High on Life is now available on PlayStation 4 and 5.

"The fans have spoken. And spoken. And spoken," said Squanch's studio director, Mike Fridley.

"We've been thrilled with High On Life's reception since it launched in December. Our PlayStation fans have been slightly less thrilled, which is why we're so excited to share that it's coming their way very soon. Like now soon! Thank you for your patience!"

Let's Play High on Life - LET'S BLOW THIS JOINT!

High on Life is also available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox consoles, including Xbox Game Pass.

It has now surpassed more than 7.5 million unique players worldwide since it was released back in December and is reportedly the biggest Xbox Game Pass release of 2022, the biggest third-party launch in Game Pass history, and "the biggest single-player game launch on Game Pass ever".

"Aside from a botched attempt to rebottle Rick and Morty as a first-person shooter, High on Life is a covert playable manifesto for games in general as callous, explicit and made up of false choices - incubation vats, in short, for cavalier dickheads," we said in our High on Life review, which was slapped with an Avoid badge.

"If it took itself seriously enough to make statements, it might offer itself as an expression of the artform at its worst. It doesn't want to be finished though, really. Much like the bisected teddybear you find bleeding out in one particular canyon, High on Life just wants to be put out of its misery."

Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty and founder of High on Life developer Squanch Games, is no longer be associated with either project following allegations of domestic abuse.