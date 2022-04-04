If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Return To Monkey Island announced, coming 2022

I once owned a dog that was smarter than you.
Devolver Digital has announced a sequel to Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge is finally on its way, and it is rather fittingly called Return to Monkey Island.

Monkey Island co-creator Ron Gilbert is spearheading the project, alongside fellow co-creator Dave Grossman. Dominic Armato will also return as the fan-favourite voice of Guybrush Threepwood.

To accompany this announcement, a new teaser was also revealed, with a tenuous release date set for some time this year.

Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert initially got tongues wagging on April Fool’s Day, when he released a blog post notifying fans of his intentions to make another game in the series. Of course, this being posted on 1st April, many surmised that this was all a playful rouse of Gilbert’s.

"For 18 years the Grumpy Gamer blog has been April Fools’ Day free because it's a stupid tradition," Gilbert wrote.

"So, to mix things up a little I'm taking this opportunity to announce I've decided to make another Monkey Island."

Thankfully for fans (me included), Gilbert was double bluffing us all.

So, even if I may fight like a dairy farmer, and you fight like a cow, we can all get ready to set sail once more to the palatial Caribbean shores.

In the meantime, fans can currently get hold of Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge through Amazon’s Prime Gaming service.

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

