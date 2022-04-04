Return To Monkey Island announced, coming 2022

Devolver Digital has announced a sequel to Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge is finally on its way, and it is rather fittingly called Return to Monkey Island.

Monkey Island co-creator Ron Gilbert is spearheading the project, alongside fellow co-creator Dave Grossman. Dominic Armato will also return as the fan-favourite voice of Guybrush Threepwood.

To accompany this announcement, a new teaser was also revealed, with a tenuous release date set for some time this year.

Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert initially got tongues wagging on April Fool’s Day, when he released a blog post notifying fans of his intentions to make another game in the series. Of course, this being posted on 1st April, many surmised that this was all a playful rouse of Gilbert’s.

"For 18 years the Grumpy Gamer blog has been April Fools’ Day free because it's a stupid tradition," Gilbert wrote.

"So, to mix things up a little I'm taking this opportunity to announce I've decided to make another Monkey Island."

Thankfully for fans (me included), Gilbert was double bluffing us all.

So, even if I may fight like a dairy farmer, and you fight like a cow, we can all get ready to set sail once more to the palatial Caribbean shores.

In the meantime, fans can currently get hold of Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge through Amazon’s Prime Gaming service.