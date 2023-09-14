If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 Remake's Separate Ways and Mercenaries DLC official, out this month

PSVR2's VR mode coming this "winter".

Image credit: Capcom
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Resident Evil 4's Separate Ways campaign and Mercenaries mode are coming to this year's acclaimed Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC remake on 21st September - and the main game's long-awaited VR mode will hit PSVR2 this "winter".

Separate Ways, if you're unfamiliar, was introduced to Resident Evil 4 when the game made the jump from GameCube to PlayStation 2 in 2005. It focuses on enigmatic spy Ada Wong, who briefly pops up in the Leon S. Kennedy-starring main campaign - filling in the blanks of her whereabouts over the course of the story.

A Resident Evil 4 Remake version of Separate Ways was first spotted by dataminer Gosetsu back in March, and Capcom has now made it official, confirming it'll release - alongside a version of Resident Evil 4's wave-based Mercenaries mode - as a free update on 21st September.

Resident Evil 4 - DLC Reveal Trailer

But that's not quite everything! Sony's latest State of Play showcase also bought the news the Resident Evil 4 Remake's long-awaited VR mode will finally gets its release on PSVR2 this "winter", and we also got some new footage of its first-person spookery in action.

Resident Evil 4 Remake's VR mode and Seperate Ways campaign are both in the trailer above.

