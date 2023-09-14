Resident Evil 4 Remake's Separate Ways and Mercenaries DLC official, out this month
PSVR2's VR mode coming this "winter".
Resident Evil 4's Separate Ways campaign and Mercenaries mode are coming to this year's acclaimed Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC remake on 21st September - and the main game's long-awaited VR mode will hit PSVR2 this "winter".
Separate Ways, if you're unfamiliar, was introduced to Resident Evil 4 when the game made the jump from GameCube to PlayStation 2 in 2005. It focuses on enigmatic spy Ada Wong, who briefly pops up in the Leon S. Kennedy-starring main campaign - filling in the blanks of her whereabouts over the course of the story.
A Resident Evil 4 Remake version of Separate Ways was first spotted by dataminer Gosetsu back in March, and Capcom has now made it official, confirming it'll release - alongside a version of Resident Evil 4's wave-based Mercenaries mode - as a free update on 21st September.
But that's not quite everything! Sony's latest State of Play showcase also bought the news the Resident Evil 4 Remake's long-awaited VR mode will finally gets its release on PSVR2 this "winter", and we also got some new footage of its first-person spookery in action.
Resident Evil 4 Remake's VR mode and Seperate Ways campaign are both in the trailer above.