Resident Evil 4 Remake removes Ashley's health bar and adds knife durability

Capcom is making a number of changes to Resident Evil 4 Remake from the original, including a tweak to companion character Ashley Graham.

Previously, Ashley had her own health bar and could be carried off by enemies. Now, according to new details from Game Informer (via IGN), she will no longer have a health bar.

Instead, if she takes too much damage, Ashley will be in a "downed state" and will need to be revived; if hit in this state she will die.

According to a Capcom representative, the developers wanted to make Ashley "feel more like a natural companion and less like a second health bar to babysit".

The game will also add in knife durability, Capcom has confirmed.

In the original, Leon has a knife permanently that can be used to swipe at enemies and wooden boxes alike.

In Remake, Leon can carry multiple knives in his inventory but they will break after a certain amount of use.

That seems reasonable considering he can use his knife for some last minute emergency stabbing and parry attacks. But who brings a knife to a chainsaw fight?

Game Informer also confirms that side quests have been added in and quick-time events will be removed. As previously reported, producer Yoshiaka Hirabayashi said there are "barely any QTEs".

"Different people have different definitions of what a QTE is, so while I can't tell you that there aren't any at all, I can say that there aren't prompts to press buttons mid-cutscene.

"However, there are times when you need to press a button based on a situation. The whole team has been working to properly fit what some would call QTEs into the actual game."

Resident Evil 4 Remake is due out on 24th March across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC. Check out Martin's preview of the game ahead of release.