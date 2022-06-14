Redout 2 delayed on Switch

Futuristic racer Redout 2 has been delayed on Switch, despite PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5 versions releasing this week.

The game was already delayed into June across all platforms, but it seems the Switch version still needs longer.

"Switch players - the game needs a little more polish time. We're working to get the Switch version out in July, and we'll have an updated release date for you as soon as we can!" reads a tweet from the official account.

REDOUT 2 is coming to PC, PS5|4 & XSX|X1 this Thursday June 16



Switch players - the game needs a little more polish time. We're working to get the Switch version out in July, and we'll have an updated release date for you as soon as we can! pic.twitter.com/YlKxbBu9fR — Redout 2 (@redout2game) June 13, 2022

The anti-grav racer should be popular with WipEout and F-Zero fans, with its high speed races, rollercoaster tracks, and online multiplayer.

It's out everywhere but the Switch on 16th June.