Redout 2 delayed on Switch

Redout 2 delayed on SwitchPC and console versions still out this week.
Futuristic racer Redout 2 has been delayed on Switch, despite PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5 versions releasing this week.
The game was already delayed into June across all platforms, but it seems the Switch version still needs longer.
"Switch players - the game needs a little more polish time. We're working to get the Switch version out in July, and we'll have an updated release date for you as soon as we can!" reads a tweet from the official account.
REDOUT 2 is coming to PC, PS5|4 & XSX|X1 this Thursday June 16— Redout 2 (@redout2game) June 13, 2022
Switch players - the game needs a little more polish time. We’re working to get the Switch version out in July, and we’ll have an updated release date for you as soon as we can! pic.twitter.com/YlKxbBu9fR
The anti-grav racer should be popular with WipEout and F-Zero fans, with its high speed races, rollercoaster tracks, and online multiplayer.
It's out everywhere but the Switch on 16th June.
