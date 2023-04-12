Redfall locked to 30fps on Xbox Series X/S at launch

Arkane's co-op vampire shooter Redfall will arrive locked at 30fps on Xbox Series X and S.

On Xbox Series S, the game will run at 1440p and 30fps. On Xbox Series X, Redfall will run at 4K and 30fps. These options represent the game's "Quality mode" setting for each platform.

A 60fps "Performance mode" option is still planned for Redfall on consoles, but will now arrive post-launch via an update, publisher Bethesda confirmed today.

The announcement, made this afternoon via Twitter, less than a month from the game's launch, gave no further details on why the game will not offer a 60fps option at launch, or when it will.

Redfall is an always-online shooter for up to four players, where you and your teammates battle both vampires and human enemies in a large open world. Redfall can also be played solo, though Arkane initially said the game would need to be connected to the internet regardless.

Arkane's Harvey Smith, creative director on the game, last month revealed to Eurogamer that his team was now looking to U-turn on Redfall's single-player always-online restriction - though there's no word on when this will be achieved either.

Smith also sparked controversy with his comments that suggested a PlayStation 5 version of Redfall had been planned, until Microsoft bought Bethesda and said no. Microsoft was forced to subsequently issue a statement which claimed it had not "pulled any games" from PlayStation. Sony pounced on Smith's comments as evidence of how the company might treat Call of Duty in its latest fiery response to the UK regulator investigating Xbox's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Redfall launches for PC and Xbox Series X/S on 4th May.