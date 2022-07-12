Save £1000 on a Razer Blade 14 laptop during Amazon Prime Day

Razer make some really impressive gaming laptops that offer strong gaming performance while staying compact and cool under pressure. They're expensive too, but now is a great time to bag yourself a new Razer Laptop for less, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales running until the 13th of July. Right now UK Prime members can save an enourmous £1000 on the 14-inch Razer Blade gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.

For US Prime members the Razer Blade 14 is also on sale, but doesn't have as big a discount unfortunately. You can get this laptop for $2,285 which is still a sizeable reduction.

The Blade 14 is great for all your gaming needs because it has top of line specs, including that RTX 3080 GPU and Ryzen 5900HX CPU, as well as a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD and 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. Not only will games run well, they'll look great on the 1440p display, and if you're planning on playing fast-paced games like Valorant or CS:GO you'll stay up to speed thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate.

The Blade 14 has Windows Hello facial recognition for its webcam, Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C charging so it's easy to use on the go, but it also has 2x UBC-C ports, 2x USB-A ports, an an HDMI port so you can set it up on your desk as a great PC replacement.

If you do plan on using the Razer Blade 14 as a PC replacement, you'll want a keyboard and mouse to go with it. Luckily there are lots of great Razer accessories on sale this Prime Day, like the Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard having a £65 discount and Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro going down to £60.

This deal only lasts until tomorrow night and it probably won't get that low again for a while, so make your decision quickly! There's lots of other great brands on sale this Prime Day, check out our best Prime Day Gaming deals page for all the highlights. Also make sure to follow Jelly Deals on Twitter, where we're tweeting non-stop about the best deals as they come through.