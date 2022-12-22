If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rainbow Six Siege cheaters are forcing chickens onto people's feeds

Egged.
Rainbow Six Siege has received its fair share of cheaters over the years, but I have never seen anything quite like this new strategy.

Hackers have exploited the ban feed, which alerts players when someone has committed a bannable offence, to display images on other players' screens.

The images being displayed by hackers range from the light-hearted to very much not-safe-for-work.

On the more hilarious side, a squawking chicken has been appearing in key moments for some players. Check out the gameplay clip from streamer Athieno below:

But some have been more serious, depicting nudity and extreme acts of violence. This is problematic for streamers because showing such content can result in a ban.

Ubisoft has reportedly disabled the ban feed while it fixes the exploit, but there is a client-side solution where players can disable the ban feed from their HUD through settings.

Ubisoft, for its part, has consistently updated Rainbow Six Siege's anti-cheat measures since the game's launch seven years ago. Its latest update, dubbed QB, was intended to be the most effective yet.

