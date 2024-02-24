Rainbow Six Siege "can last forever" and doesn't need a sequel, says director

Rainbow Six Siege's creative director seemingly doesn't have any plans for a sequel.

Talking at today's Siege Invitational 2024 in Brazil, Alexander Karpazis said that having watched other live services games "go through sequels" and "just completely drop the ball", the team would rather "build up" the fan-favourite shooter instead of making a new one.

"The idea of switching engines to something that can be off-the-shelf ready simply doesn't answer the needs of a really competitive and demanding game like Siege," Karpazis said, as transcribed by PC Gamer.

"I'm not going to name names, but you see games that did go through sequels and just completely drop the ball because they have to remake every single thing that they did in that first game.

"It can be really frustrating, really costly, and in the end, it doesn't even give you anything that was a benefit," Karpazis added. "If you know what you have to begin with, and you build it up, that is where we see success. And that is where we know we can take Siege into the future."

Part of this, Karpazis says, is because the team thinks Seige runs on "one of the best engines in the world" when it comes to live service shooters.

"I can confidently say that we have probably one of the best engines in the world when it comes to live PvP shooters," Karpazis said. "The team is incredible, and we have a huge engine pipeline team that every single month incrementally improves the way that we can deliver content faster, more robust, more stable, hopefully as much as possible."

"We really do know that this is a game that can last forever with the people and the talent and the tools that we have today."

Earlier today, Ubisoft unveiled our first look at Year 9 Season 1, Operation Deadly Omen, including "intimidating" new operator, Deimos.

Last year, Ubisoft outlined new reputation penalties for "abusive voice chat" in Rainbow Six Siege.

"Further anti-toxicity measures include a new Reputation Penalty for abusive voice chat," Ubisoft explained at the time. "While active, this penalty mutes repeat offenders by default to prevent hateful and disruptive content in voice chat. Muted players can still use voice chat but will only be heard by players who unmute them."