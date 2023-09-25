Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse development is "simmering"

Development of Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse is "simmering", the studio has said, suggesting further details are still a ways off.

The game was first announced back in 2021 at The Game Awards, but few details have been disclosed since then beyond its High Republic setting.

At the Tokyo Game Show last week, Quantic Dream's vice president of marketing Lisa Pendse was asked for an update on the game's development.

"Can I say it still exists? Because it exists," Pendse told IGN. "It's just not ready. It's simmering."

It's unclear how far along development of the game is, whether it's still chugging along slowly or if it's been put on the back burner. As a development studio, Quantic Dream hasn't released a game since 2018's Detroit: Become Human, though it has published some smaller titles with indie studios.

Pendse did give some small details, reiterating what we knew already: the game is an action adventure but with the narrative elements expected of the studio.

That means there won't be a game over screen in Star Wars Eclipse.

"One of the big focuses we've had when we announced Star Wars Eclipse was to make sure it was clear that this is actually an action adventure game that has all of the elements that you would come to expect and want from a Quantic Dream title, which is intricately branching narratives, multiple playable characters," said Pendse.

"There's no game over. Anyone can die, anything can happen and the story sort of continues so that those signatures are still there. But what we've been doing is even more ramping up our expertise in the gameplay arena."

Last year, Quantic Dream was acquired by Chinese game company NetEase, but Pendse insisted the developer has freedom to release the game when it's ready.

"One of the amazing things about working with NetEase is that they're not imposing release dates on us," said Pendse. "Quantic Dream has always released games when they're ready and I think the high level of quality that you get when you buy a Quantic Dream game is a testament to the value of that approach. And it's the same exact same thing with Star Wars Eclipse. So you will know, but it's too early right now to really give any update on it."