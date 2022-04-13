QuakeCon will be digital-only again this year

QuakeCon, the Bethesda-run games convention inspired by id Software's classic, will be a digital-only event again this year.

Previously held in-person in Dallas, Texas, the impact of the pandemic means this won't be possible, at least for this year.

The convention will take place digitally from 18th - 20th August.

"Like you, we're disappointed to not return to Dallas this year. An event of this size requires months of planning, and in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon," reads a statement shared on Twitter.

"The QuakeCon team is already working hard to put together exciting new streaming programming, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, the virtual BYOC, and more, and we will announce more details in June.

"We're committed to returning with our full in-person festival in 2023, and already looking forward to reconnecting with friends, a massive BYOC packed with your latest custom PC creations, our wild contests, and tons of great new games and hardware for attendees to try out."

This year's QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event, August 18-20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/UxJTuZDTYJ — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) April 13, 2022

Other gaming events have also been impacted by the pandemic.

Most recently, E3's digital event was cancelled for this year. "We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalised physical and digital E3 experience next summer," the ESA told IGN.