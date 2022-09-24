PUBG dev shares "concept trailer" for its game based upon the Korean novel, The Bird That Drinks Tears

PUBG developer Krafton has released a new visual teaser for its unannounced project based upon the Korean fantasy novel, The Bird That Drinks Tears.

The developer says the trailer "illustrates" what audiences can expect from future entertainment projects based on the IP" as well as "guide the aesthetic and tonal directions of various multimedia projects based on The Bird That Drinks Tears, including a graphic novel and motion picture".

The Bird That Drinks Tears Visual Concept Trailer.

"The visual concept trailer was created using Unreal Engine 5 and highlights the mystical tone Krafton is aiming for with entertainment projects based on The Bird That Drinks Tears," explains Krafton.

"The world and character designs seen in the trailer are based on vivid concept art created by Iain McCaig, the renowned Hollywood talent known for his work on franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel."

The press release also confirms that an artbook will be published later this year, with a graphic novel following next year. A film is seemingly in the works, too.

Krafton announced plans to make a new game based upon the Korean fantasy book, The Bird That Drinks Tears, back in August.

Krafton says it is an "ambitious project" that "aims to bring the original fantasy universe of The Bird That Drinks Tears to life through its unique and refreshing fantasy races, beautiful, haunting landscapes, and gripping, immersive, and poignant stories".

"The Bird That Drinks Tears is a novel series that was created and written by Yeong-do Lee, who is widely acknowledged as the pioneer of the Korean fantasy genre," Krafton explains. "As one of the best-selling fantasy authors in Korea with millions of copies sold, Mr. Lee is an exceptionally imaginative writer who builds elaborate worlds and fills them with complex characters."