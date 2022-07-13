This Prime Day Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is only £314

When you're looking to get a new console it's often a good idea to look for bundles so you can get a game or two to jump straight in to and save some money as well.

We're into the last day of Amazon Prime Day, but there are still some great bundles on sale for Nintendo Switch OLED consoles, including this bundle with a White Switch OLED and Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, which right now has a 13 percent discount. But you'll need to be quick as these Switch OLED bundles are flying off the digital shelves.

You can choose to buy this deal with Amazon gift cards, and if you do you can get £9 extra when you top up £80 or more, so you can top up £305 and get £9 for free to save even more!

The Switch OLED is the most recent of the consoles and brings a few upgrades over the Standard Switch. It has a more vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wider adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. Choosing whether to spend extra on the OLED can be a tough choice for some, but when it's on sale in a bundle it's a much easier decision.

On your new Switch OLED you can jump into the latest game in the Mario Strikers series. Prepare for Strike, a five-on-five sport like football that’s way heavy on offence. Customise your team as you see fit by equipping them with gear that changes not only their appearance, but also their stats like speed, strength, and pass accuracy. Up to eight players can compete against each other on one Nintendo Switch console. In addition to individual matches, online play will have Strikers Club mode that lets 20 players join up and compete to become the world’s top club.

The MSRP for the Switch OLED in the UK is £309, so when you buy this bundle with these Prime Day savings you're basically getting the game for a fiver! A great way to kick-start your Switch Game collection.

As that collection grows, you'll want to increase your storage if you plan on downloading most of your games. There's lots of great SD card deals during Prime Day like the SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSD, which is reduced by 63% down to £18!

