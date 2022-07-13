Get the Logitech G432 headset for just over £25 on day two of Amazon Prime Day

We're into the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day, but that's still plenty of time to grab yourself a new accessory for your PC or Console with a big discount.

Whether you're a lover of single-player RPGs, immersive MMOs, or competitive shooters, having a good headset is crucial in making the experience the best it can be.

If you're in need of an audio upgrade you can always rely on Logitech's headsets to deliver quality sound no matter the price point. For those of you on a serious budget, the G432 has been a fantastic option for a while and now it has a huge 64 percent discount for Amazon Prime Members.

The G432 is a fully-wired headset and connects via a single 3.5mm jack, but it also comes with an adapter to split the microphone and headphone connection and there's an adapter to turn it into USB so you can connect it to almost any device.

The headset has really good sound for the price, with 7.1 Surround Sound coming through 50mm audio drivers so you can immerse yourself in the action.

The G432 is practical too, with a flip-to-mute microphone that is good enough for talking to your friends in discord, but you might want something a bit more substantial if you plan on recording yourself or streaming. The G432 also has nice a leatherette headband and ear pads so you can wear it for long periods of time without needing to take it off.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the G432 so make the most of this Prime Day offer before it ends at midnight today!

