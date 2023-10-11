Prime Day 2 deal 2023: The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset is just £169

Amazon's Prime Day sales event has shown some great discounts available on gaming tech and accessories, many of which are essential towards making an ideal setup. There's also been some excellent deals on gaming headsets.

If you're still in the market for a headset, this deal could be for you. SteelSeries have been making some great products for many years, and this Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset is packed with features for those of us who love high quality audio. Both variants, one for PlayStaion and the other for Xbox, are currently a third down on Amazon right now, available for just £169. The headset for Xbox is discounted by a similar amount over at Amazon US too, where it's available for $174.99, whilst the PlayStation version is on sale for $189.80 for Prime Day. Either headset is also compatible with PC.

UK

US

SteelSeries promises high quality audio here, and you can see why with the features the Arctis Nova Pro has. The GameDAC Gen 2 brings audio resolution up to 96KHz at 24-bit, so sound is going to be incredibly detailed. There's Hi-Res audio certification here, so it's an ideal purchase if you're also a creator where sound has to be perfect. There's also 360 degrees spatial audio support using Sonar Software's technology. This helps create an even greater feeling of immersion, and the headset supports both Microsoft Spatial Sound and the Tempest 3D audio system of the PlayStation 5. This is where you can trust the Xbox version to be fine tuned for the console's features. In fact, the headset has been certified with a 'Designed for Xbox' logo, something reserved for high quality accessories that have been developed with the console maker.

The multi-connect system allows for the Arctis Nova Pro to be used with PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And because there are two USB connections, you can also keep everything connected without having to swap cables in and out. Of course, it's a gaming headset, so there's a noise-cancelling microphone included, so you'll come through crystal clear when talking to your friends.

There are so many discounted items for this Prime Day sale, and we've made a helpful guide on some of the best finds so far. This includes things like controllers, games, monitors, SSDs and even laptops and desktops.