Pokémon Go developer Niantic announces NBA game

Pokémon Go maker Niantic has announced NBA All-World, a new real-world smartphone game designed around the culture of basketball.

As with other Niantic apps, the game is designed to encourage and reward players for getting off their sofa and out into their local area.

You can pre-register for the game now ahead of it launching "soon" via a beta in certain countries, during which time the game will be tested and improved upon.

From a vague description released today, it sounds like the game will offer PVP battling and location control - both stalwarts of Pokémon Go. You'll also be able to dress your players with branded custom clothes.

"NBA All-World unleashes the new era of Hoops," a description for the game reads. "Get outside, step into the sneakers of today's NBA stars and go one v one against the best players in the world.

"Explore your neighborhood while competing in mini-games to become King of the Court. Be on the lookout for sneaker and gear drops to flex your style and increase the performance of your squad. Represent where you're from along with the best ballers in the world."

NBA All-World is one of several Niantic apps currently awaiting full release, alongside Transformers: Heavy Metal and cute virtual pet game Peridot.

"NBA All-World represents an industry first in sports games, as an original, real-world mobile game that will appeal to casual and core NBA fans alike," Niantic senior producer Marcus Matthews said. "We're creating and designing a game that empowers players to represent where they're from and showcase their individual style."