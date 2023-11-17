If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation Portal already sold out as scalpers take advantage

Stock expected end of the month.

PlayStation Portal remote player
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Sony launched its new PlayStation Portal peripheral on Wednesday this week, but already it's sold out.

Scalpers have since got their hands on the remote player, with some listings on eBay costing over £300.

On the PlayStation Direct store in the UK, the Portal costs £199.99 but is currently unavailable.

"Not in stock?" reads the store page. "We're working hard to make more stock available. Please check back on Wednesday 22nd November."

The US version of the same page, meanwhile, suggests to check back in "early December" for details on stock availability.

It's unclear at this point if the peripheral has proven more popular than Sony expected, if it didn't provide enough hardware, or if this is the work of scalpers.

Either way, there are a huge number of sellers on eBay selling PlayStation Portals at inflated prices. Many are being sold around £220 - £290, but there are plenty of options well over £300.

Screenshot of eBay UK selling PlayStation Portal handhelds
Reviews of the PS Portal so far have been mixed, praising the hardware itself but stating it has limited appeal. To be clear, it's not a PlayStation handheld but simply a peripheral that allows players to stream games from their PS5 console. Strong home internet is advised.

In its latest financial report, Sony said it hoped the PlayStation Portal and new PS5 Slim model would boost sales of the console over the holiday period.

