PlayStation 5 sales reach 46.5m

Sony has now sold 46.5m PlayStation 5 units.

That's according to its latest financial earnings report, where hardware sales for the last quarter were 4.9m - a Q2 record for a PlayStation console. As previously reported in August, Sony had then sold 41.7m units.

Sony stated these sales were in-line with expectations and a 25 percent increase on PS4 units sold in the equivalent period (Q2 FY17). Further, the 4.9m PS5 consoles sold in Q2 is a 48 percent increase compared to last year, likely owing to increased stock.

The company's target of 25m PS5 units sold this fiscal year remains unchanged - it hopes the PS5 Slim model and PS Portal will boost sales, as well as the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that's already sold over 5m copies.

For the overall Game and Network Services Segment, Sony reported revenues of ¥954.1bn (£5.15bn) for FY23 Q2, an increase of 32 percent year-on-year. Operating profit was ¥4.89bn (£26.4m), an increase of 16 percent year-on-year, but below FY21, FY20 and FY19.

To break this down, hardware sales were ¥287.5bn (£1.6bn) and software sales were ¥479.3bn (£2.6bn) - both a year-on-year increase and compared to the previous quarter.

Network Services sales were ¥133.9bn (£722.7m), another increase likely due to higher PS Plus prices. PSN Monthly Active Users are now at 107m - a 5m year-on-year increase but lower than the previous three quarters. Sony has not updated its PlayStation Plus subscribers numbers, previously 47.4m at the end of the last financial year.

Lastly, 67.6m PS4 and PS5 games were sold last quarter, another year-on-year increase and compared to Q1 this financial year.

In summary, then, PlayStation 5 hardware and software sales figures are on the rise ahead of what could be a huge holiday period now that stock has been increased along with the new console model.

Looking ahead, though, it's unclear what software Sony is currently working on now its latest Spider-Man game has been released. What's more, it's delayed the release of half its planned live service games.