PlayStation 5 tournaments to get open beta

Tournaments - a feature of the PlayStation 4 since 2016 - will finally be available to try on PS5 soon via a public beta.

Sony has announced an "all-new on-console tournament experience" coming to PS5 "in the coming weeks, in select countries" - and you can see some of its new look just above.

When implemented, the feature will allow you to join competitions for prizes and leaderboard bragging rights, with easy access from the PS5 Control Center and Game Hub.

Sony has touted the feature's design as seamless, with registration for tournaments via your console, and quick access to view your tournament bracket and other information while mid-game.

Match results will be viewable in real-time, so you can track your progress and see who you'll be matched up with next.

There are no details yet on when exactly you'll be able to opt into this tournaments beta, what games will be supported first, and which countries will get access first.

Earlier this morning, Sony dropped the bombshell news that it had increased the PlayStation 5 price in most markets, with a £30 price hike here in the UK.