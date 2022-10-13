PlayStation 5 hits 2m UK sales at same pace as PS3, despite higher price

Sony has now sold 2m units of its PlayStation 5 console in the UK, despite a recent price hike.

It took 98 weeks to reach this number, in-line with sales of the PS3 and making it the joint fourth fastest-selling console in the UK.

Since launch, the console has been hampered with stock shortage issues and remains in high demand. That's despite a price increase for UK consumers of £30 back in August, which Sony blamed on inflation.

The PS5 has generated £919m through those two million units sold over 98 weeks. The average price of the console is £455 according to GfK data reported by GamesIndustry.biz).

"Given the stock problems surrounding PS5 it is fair to say it would have easily outpaced PS3 to 2m units," said GfK boss Dorian Bloch. "One thing that is clear, the significantly higher price of PS5 has not hindered sales, with consumers willing to pay the £105 premium that is shown on the average price of both consoles over this 2m unit period. PS5 has delivered the highest revenue for any console at two million units."

The UK's fastest selling console to two million sales was the Wii at 57 weeks, followed by the PS2 (60 weeks), PS4 (75 weeks), and both PS5 and PS3 (98 weeks).

Compared to other consoles, the Xbox One took 104 weeks and the Switch took 140 weeks. The Xbox Series X/S is yet to hit two million units sold.

"Xbox One took 104 weeks to reach two million, exactly two years, and Xbox 360 took 110 weeks, which was 2.12 years. Although the Xbox 360 was slower to this mark than Xbox One, Xbox 360 overtook Xbox One after three years and remains Microsoft biggest install, with around nine million in the UK," said Bloch.

"The Switch took a relatively long time to reach two million units sold at 2.69 years. However, with the introduction of Switch Lite after 2.5 years and the subsequent massive boost the console received after the COVID-19 Lockdown, plus the fact that system-seller Zelda launches next year, means the Switch is set to add decent numbers to the install base."

It's also looking up for PS5 sales as stock has now increased by 400 percent in the US - just in time for the release of God of War Ragnarök.