Players voice anger as Warzone 2.0 DMZ introduces pay-to-win bundles

Last night, Season 3 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Warzone 2.0 went live. Reception to the added content in Warzone 2.0 DMZ has been negative, with players taking to social media to criticise Activision for including pay-to-win elements.

The patch notes for the Season 3 update state that "certain" bundles have been added to the game's store which have additional Active Duty Operator Slots included.

Players start out with 3 slots by default, and there's no other way to obtain more other than buying the new Bomb Squad bundle, which costs about £8.40. The cosmetic bundle contains other perks which players have pointed out will give those who pay for it an advantage over those who don't.

One skin upgrades the player's backpack, allowing them to carry more items. Dataminers have found reference to a bundle which will let players start with a UAV, which will presumably be put on sale in a future season.

Reactions to the Bomb Squad leaked bundles have been almost universally negative. Some players have been asking others to not buy the bundle, noting the advantages which can't otherwise be earned through playing DMZ mode.

Others are concerned about what this signals for the future of DMZ, as the leaks suggest Activision plans to add more pay-to-win bundles in updates further down the road.

Activision previously came under fire for selling an all-black cosmetic suit in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0, allowing players to blend in with shadows. The publisher later updated the cosmetic to make it more visible.