Warzone 2.0's controversial LA Thieves skin is nerfed in latest update

If you had hoped to take refuge in your newly acquired LA Thieves operator skin while playing Warzone 2.0, well here is your heads up - as part of the game's Season 01 Reloaded update, it's about to get a whole lot more visible.

Once upon a time, this ensemble from Call of Duty eSports team LA Thieves basically allowed wearers to become one with the shadows thanks to its all-black design (bar a red embossed "LA" on the chest). However, it has now been given a colourful little update by Activision. So, yes, we will be able to see you now.

As Ishraq reported earlier this month, this skin by LA Thieves was labelled "Roze 2.0", which is a reference to the Roze skin that was released for the original Warzone and Modern Warfare back in 2019. This skin was notoriously famous for making its wearer hard to see. In fact, following its release, Raven Software was forced to edit the skin to make it easier for other players to see the elusive Roze skin wearers.

And, as history does have a way of repeating itself, Activision has once again realised that having a skin like this is a bit of an error on its part. As such, it has changed its design to now feature bright webbing and goggles (see header image).

Many who purchased this pack, however, are not happy with the change and are now trying to get their money back. After all, the LA Thieves Skin pack costs £8.39, so not an insignificant amount of money to part ways with.

You can see how the skin originally looked in the image below.

Dark like the night.

What are your thoughts on this change?

The midseason update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will go live on 14th December.