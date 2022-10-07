Pilotwings 64 lands on Nintendo Switch Online next week

Pilotwings 64 lands on Nintendo Switch Online next weekNot at all Boe-ing.
Get ready to take to the skies, as on 13th October the 1996 classic Pilotwings 64 will be jetting on to consoles via Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
In Pilotwings 64, players will be able to get their hands on a variety of airborne machines as they complete various tasks across its worlds.
This includes shooting missiles at a giant robot, as you can see in the trailer below (FYI, it is all oddly sensual).
Pilotwings 64 was a launch game for the N64 console and followed the original Pilotwings on the SNES, also available on the Switch.
The most recent addition to Nintendo's N64 library of games on the Switch was Wave Race 64, which allowed you to ride a dolphin.
This release was preceded by Pokémon Puzzle League and June's Pokémon Snap release.
Following Pilotwings 64's arrival on the 13th, it will join the following Nintendo 64 games already on the subscription service.
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- Mario Kart 64
- Mario Tennis
- Mario Golf
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Dr Mario 64
- F-Zero X
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Paper Mario
- Pokémon Puzzle League
- Pokémon Snap
- Sin & Punishment
- Star Fox 64
- Super Mario 64
- Wave Race 64
- WinBack
- Yoshi's Story
Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1
Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!