Pilotwings 64 lands on Nintendo Switch Online next week

Get ready to take to the skies, as on 13th October the 1996 classic Pilotwings 64 will be jetting on to consoles via Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

In Pilotwings 64, players will be able to get their hands on a variety of airborne machines as they complete various tasks across its worlds.

This includes shooting missiles at a giant robot, as you can see in the trailer below (FYI, it is all oddly sensual).

Watch on YouTube There is something about that voice.

Pilotwings 64 was a launch game for the N64 console and followed the original Pilotwings on the SNES, also available on the Switch.

The most recent addition to Nintendo's N64 library of games on the Switch was Wave Race 64, which allowed you to ride a dolphin.

This release was preceded by Pokémon Puzzle League and June's Pokémon Snap release.

Following Pilotwings 64's arrival on the 13th, it will join the following Nintendo 64 games already on the subscription service.