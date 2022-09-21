Picross S8 coming to Switch next week with four-player local multiplayer

Developer Jupiter has unveiled an eighth mainline instalment for its mighty Picross puzzle series on Switch, its big new addition being multiplayer support for up to four player when it launches next week. Furthermore, multiplayer and touchscreen support are reportedly being added to all previous Switch instalments at the same time.

Picross S8, as this newest entry is known, follows the same familiar formula as its predecessors - each stage requiring players to complete a picture on a grid by solving numerical clues indicating which squares must be filled in - but adds a bit of spice to proceedings by letting four players put their heads together to tackle each challenge.

According to the official Picross website, it's local multiplayer only (the trailer suggests there's a score-based component despite everyone working co-operatively to complete the same puzzle), and each player will need their own controller to participate.

Picross S8 - Announcement Trailer.

In total, Picross S8 will feature 485 new stages: 300 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles, 150 Clip Picross puzzles, 30 Colour Picross puzzles, and five Extra puzzles. Three additional Extra puzzles will also unlock for owners of Picross S4, Picross S5, and Picross S6.

Picross S8 comes to the Switch eShop next Thursday, 29th September, where it'll cost £8.99/€9.99/$8.99 USD. Nintendo Life reports its release will be accompanied by an update for all previous Switch instalments of the series, adding the same multiplayer and touchscreen support seen in Picross S8.