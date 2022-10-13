Outcasters will be gone forever when Google Stadia shuts down

Last month Google Stadia officially announced it will shut down its beleaguered cloud gaming service for good in January next year.

Now, in light of this news, the developer behind top-down party battle game and Google Stadia exclusive Outcasters has informed its players that, at this point in time, it "does not have plans to bring [the game] to other platforms".

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Was Google Stadia always destined for failure?

In a statement on Twitter, British developer Splash Damage explained that as Outcasters was both designed and built with Stadia specifically in mind, the game's systems were "heavily reliant on the platform" and the work required to release it on a different platform was simply too complex at this time.

"We still firmly believe that cloud gaming has a bright future in our industry, providing easier access to games than ever before, and we are encouraged to see that other platforms still champion this cause," Splash Damage wrote, before concluding with a small video to commemorate the game and its development (see below).

pic.twitter.com/7RxOGFadCx — Outcasters (@playoutcasters) October 12, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Meanwhile, other developers effected by the news of this closure have been seeking out ways to ensure their games can still be enjoyed by their respective Stadia playerbase.

Earlier this month, the team at Tequila Works confirmed its Stadia-exclusive Gylt would go multiplatform next year.

In addition to this, Hitman developer IO Interactive announced it was currently "looking into ways" for its Google Stadia fans to "continue [their] Hitman experience on other platforms".

This sentiment was echoed by Destiny 2 developer Bungie, which said it had also "begun conversations about next steps" for its Google Stadia players.

As for that Google Stadia shutdown timeline, as recently as July the company insisted this closure was not going to happen at all.

However, just months later, the cloud gaming service announced it would close on 18th January 2023 - a move even developers still hard at work on Google Stadia projects did not see coming.