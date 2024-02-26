Of course, Avatar is coming to Fortnite

Fortnite's next big collaboration will be with Avatar: The Last Airbender, the hit anime series that's now a live-action show on Netflix.

(To be clear, this is nothing to do with James Cameron's blue people.)

Word of the crossover appeared online last night courtesy of prolific Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, as spotted in the game's code. It looks like Avatar will be Fortnite's next themed event pass, following the current Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event.

Newscast: Why will Nintendo Switch 2 now launch in 2025?

Fortnite's event passes typically include a free and premium reward track, with progress unlocked via daily and weekly challenges. Past event passes have included Star Wars and Dragon Ball - and with the Netflix series just launched, Avatar makes for another likely candidate.

In-game data suggests the event pass will reward Avatar hero Aang as a skin, and the hairy flying bison Appa to ride as a glider.

EXCLUSIVE: Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender



Upcoming Mid-Season Event Pass



Collect all 6 Books by completing quests to get the Appa Glider!



Instantly claim the AANG Fortnite Style and AANG LEGO Style!



Access the bottom reward track and earn more rewards!



— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 25, 2024

Last week, Fortnite kicked off its new season of the Guitar Hero-like Fortnite Festival with a big collaboration starring Lady Gaga. Lego Fortnite got a new fishing update, while Rocket Racing added a Time Trial mode.

Back in Fortnite's classic battle royale portion, things are heating up as the game preps for an Ancient Greece season.