Fortnite begins teasing ancient Greek season

Fortnite has begun teasing its next season - Chapter 5 Season 2 - in-game, with a series of intriguing changes.

Meanwhile, fans peering inside of Fortnite's files have datamined some surprising map updates set to herald the start of an Ancient Greek mythology period.

A new NPC character named Odyssey can be found just outside Risky Reels who you can chat to for an update on the current season's storyline (which has so far been pretty threadbare) and a tease for what's next: something to do with an ancient power named the Mosaic.

Upcoming files suggest map changes are set to go live on the game's disaster-prone battle royale Island over the coming week as the new season nears. These may include earthquakes, lava, and a giant arm appearing out of the ground - dangling what may be the infamous Pandora's Box.

One of the "Central Picnic" mini island-event images sent to me by @Luwwani pic.twitter.com/ry3iHB2Dqd — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 22, 2024

It's a bit Eternals, no?

Here's the full version of the Chapter 5 - Season 1 Quest Mosaic Teaser.



Here's the full version of the Chapter 5 - Season 1 Quest Mosaic Teaser.



It's also a loading screen pic.twitter.com/bA4IuB6kda — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 22, 2024

Artwork for the new season appears to show Cerberus, the multi-headed dog that guards the gates of the Underworld, meanwhile.

This season has been almost devoid of storyline - and the past year has seen the usual constant changes to the battle royale Island take something of a backseat compared to previous Fortnite chapters filled with voiced narrative questlines and live events.

Fortnite's former creative head honcho Donald Mustard retired last year, with his role now filled by former Marvel and PlayStation exec Charlie Wen. The past year has also seen Epic Games launch three big new modes within Fortnite: Lego, Rocket Racing and the musical Fortnite Festival.

A big update to the game yesterday added fishing to Lego Minecraft, time trial races to Rocket Racing and the start of a Lady Gaga-themed season in Fortnite Festival.