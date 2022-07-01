Nintendo Switch Online adds four more Mega Drive titles

Nintendo has announced the arrival of four more titles from the Mega Drive for Switch Online.

These are Comix Zone, Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Target Earth and Zero Wing.

You can check out the new trailer from Nintendo below.

Watch on YouTube Nostalgia incoming!

In Comix Zone from 1995, freelance rock musician and 'starving artist' Sketch Turner has to battle it out against various enemies, all from inside the pages of his own comic book creation.

Mega Man: The Wily Wars from 1994 sees the evil Dr Wily attempt to defeat Mega Man (something we won't let happen) in a compilation of the first three Mega Man games. Then, when players have a completed save file, they will be able to tackle the newly added game called Wily Tower.

Mankind can now live in Space! Well at least, we can in Target Earth. However, all is not well in our new lives in the beyond, as we must fight to defend our planet and its colonies from a cyborg army.

Finally, Zero Wing offers us even more capers in space. This side scroller sees players take control of the ZIG space fighter craft in a last-ditch effort to overthrow yet more alien cyborgs, and their leader Cats.