Nintendo Switch Japan sales pass 3DS, now country's third best-selling console ever

Game changer.
Victoria Kennedy
The Switch is certainly doing the numbers for Nintendo. In fact, it has now surpassed the sales figures of the 3DS in Japan, and as a result has become the third best selling console of all time in the country.

These new stats come from industry insider Daniel Ahmad, who noted that Nintendo's hybrid console was now "on track to reach the highs of the Game Boy (32.4m) and DS (32.9m)".

Is the Nintendo Switch Lite the ultimate handheld console? Digital Foundry discuss.

News of the Switch selling 25m units in Japan comes from Famitsu.

The Switch's best-selling game in Japan is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has moved 7.26m units in the country.

Following on the adorable life simulator's heels is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with 4.89m units sold, and in third position is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 4.66m units sold.

Elsewhere, Nintendo has once again made headlines for sending its lawyers in to take down YouTube videos featuring covers of its music. This time, it was the turn of Metroid Prime.

