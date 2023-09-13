If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Direct announced for tomorrow

Join us at 3pm UK time.

A creepy-looking photo of Mario, or an actor dressed as the character, peeking around a curtain.
Image credit: Nintendo
Tom Phillips
There's a new Nintendo Direct happening tomorrow, Thursday 14th September, at 3pm UK time.

If you're over the pond, that's 10am Eastern, or 7am Pacific.

We're expecting to hear updates on games coming to Nintendo Switch over the remainder of 2023 and the start of 2024, such as Nintendo's new Princess Peach title.

Newscast: Nintendo Switch 2 tech demos and potential launch titles discussed.Watch on YouTube

The next few months will also see the launch of a Super Mario RPG remake, Luigi's Mansion 2 port, a new WarioWare game and the brilliant-looking Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

This Christmas feels like it will be the last for Nintendo Switch, with new hardware from Nintendo widely-tipped to launch in 2024.

You can watch the Nintendo Direct tomorrow in all the usual places, including right here on Eurogamer. Join us tomorrow when we'll be reporting live!

Tom Phillips

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief.

