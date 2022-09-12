Full-fat Nintendo Direct announced for tomorrow

A new 40-minute Nintendo Direct presentation will be broadcast tomorrow, Tuesday 13th September, at 3pm UK time.

We've been waiting a while for an update from Nintendo on the company's end of 2022 plans - as well as a sneak peek into 2023. Over the summer, we've heard various updates on new projects in a rather piecemeal fashion. And now the autumn's first big launch - Splatoon 3 - has arrived.

So, what do we expect? Well, the Direct is well-timed to coincide with Tokyo Games Show later this week, where third-party publishers will be in attendance to demo upcoming Switch games. We're also hoping to hear more about Nintendo's own plans. Rumours abound of an update on Zelda and Metroid.

Weekly: Why Splatoon 3 wasn't quite an Essential but still splats.

Nintendo has said to expect "roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter" - though this leaves the door open for some of 2023's titles to make an appearance.

Join us tomorrow as we report live.

If you're in the UK, it's worth noting Nintendo has chosen not to broadcast the Direct live via its UK-specific channels - though you will be able to watch the company's US stream, embedded above, including here on Eurogamer.

It's unlikely there will be any major differences between the UK and US streams, though the UK version will not be published until 4pm, when it will appear as a straightforward video upload.