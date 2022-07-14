If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo buying animation studio it will rename Nintendo Pictures

Action!
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Nintendo and Dynamo Pictures logos.

Nintendo has announced it will purchase Dynamo Pictures, the Tokyo-based visual production company behind a series of animated Pikmin short films.

The acquisition was detailed today, alongside plans to rebrand the company Nintendo Pictures Co Ltd.

Once fully part of Nintendo, the studio will "focus on development of visual content utilising Nintendo IP", documentation of the deal stated.

Watch on YouTube
One of Dynamo Pictures' Pikmin short films.

"Dynamo Pictures is a company that plans and produces visual content," Nintendo wrote. "Nintendo has decided to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) of Dynamo Pictures and make it a wholly owned subsidiary to strengthen the planning and production structure of visual content in the Nintendo group.

"The acquisition is expected to close on 3rd October 2022, pending satisfaction of all relevant terms and customary closing conditions."

Originally founded in 2011, the production company has a string of video game and anime credits to its name, including motion capture and animation work on episodes of Yuri!!! On Ice, plus Persona 5, Final Fantasy 13-2 and Metroid: Other M.

It's unusual for Nintendo to acquire other companies, though has made two other purchases in the past year or so. In February, it snapped up long-time development partner SRD. At the start of 2021, it also reached into its wallet for Vancouver-based Next Level Games.

The deal is separate to the work ongoing at Minions animation studio Illumination, which is producing a Super Mario Bros. movie starring Chris Pratt, which is now due in 2023.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch