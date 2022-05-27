Nintendo adds three more classic games to its Switch Online SNES and NES apps, including Congo's Caper

Nintendo Switch Online users will see three more classic games from the SNES and NES era joining the service.

"If you were a monkey, just hangin' out in the jungle with your chimp-chick, and a magic ruby fell out of the sky and zapped you both, turning you into half-humans, and a demon-kid swooped down and made off with your girl - what would you do?"

This is the question Nintendo asked us in the 90s, and now we are in the future we can once again answer. What will we do? Why,we will caper of course! Yes, that's right, Congo's Caper is now available for you to play in the here and now. What a time to be alive.

Meanwhile, those in Japan will have 1994's Super Famicom title Umihara Kawase added to the service, rather than Congo's Caper (however, if you fancy playing this game and you do not live in Japan, I have it on good authority that it is pretty easy to set up a Japanese account, but shh, you didn't hear it from me...).

Joining them are 1992's Rival Turf (or Rushing Beat in Japan) and 1983's Pin Ball.

As you may have surmised, in Rival Turf you will have to fight to save the city's streets from gangs of wrong doers. Playing as Jack Flack or his police officer pal Oozie, you will square up against the Street Kings, and eventually their boss - Big Al (random sidenote, I went to school with a guy called Big Al. I wonder what he's doing these days).

Finally, in Pin Ball, you will - you guessed it - play Pin Ball. However, these are no ordinary tables you will be playing on. Rather, Nintendo's Mario and Pauline (or Lady, as she was known then) will also pop up.

And, just a quick spot of trivia on this one, this is technically the first game where Pauline is depicted in her standard brunette appearance, rather than being blonde. So, save that little nugget for your next pub quiz.