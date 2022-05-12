Ni No Kuni mobile MMO out globally this month

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, the mobile MMO, now has a global release date of 25th May.

Available in Japan since June last year, pre-registration is now available globally.

Players can grab the Explorer Outfit by pre-registering, and can join the game's Discord for a Catarumpus Hat and a special title.

Soul Divers! The wait is finally over, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds will be available May 25th 2022! Pre-register now: https://t.co/6MtnZaImQH



Join our Discord: https://t.co/etHXMhjxra

The game sees you playing as a beta tester for an upcoming VR game set in the world of Ni no Kuni - turns out the world is actually real.

Its setting takes cues from both of the console games and features the same stunning Ghibli-esque art style.

Check out the trailer above for all the action.