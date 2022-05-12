If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ni No Kuni mobile MMO out globally this month

Released 25th May.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, the mobile MMO, now has a global release date of 25th May.

Available in Japan since June last year, pre-registration is now available globally.

Players can grab the Explorer Outfit by pre-registering, and can join the game's Discord for a Catarumpus Hat and a special title.

Watch on YouTube

The game sees you playing as a beta tester for an upcoming VR game set in the world of Ni no Kuni - turns out the world is actually real.

Its setting takes cues from both of the console games and features the same stunning Ghibli-esque art style.

Check out the trailer above for all the action.

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

