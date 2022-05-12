Ni No Kuni mobile MMO out globally this month

Ni No Kuni mobile MMO out globally this monthReleased 25th May.
Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, the mobile MMO, now has a global release date of 25th May.
Available in Japan since June last year, pre-registration is now available globally.
Players can grab the Explorer Outfit by pre-registering, and can join the game's Discord for a Catarumpus Hat and a special title.
The game sees you playing as a beta tester for an upcoming VR game set in the world of Ni no Kuni - turns out the world is actually real.
Its setting takes cues from both of the console games and features the same stunning Ghibli-esque art style.
