New Lord of the Rings game on the way from Private Division and Weta

A new Lord of the Rings game will be published by Private Division in collaboration with Weta Workshop.

Details on the game itself are unknown, though it will be set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien's novels.

Private Division is part of Take-Two Interactive and has previously published the likes of Kerbal Space Program, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, and Obsidian's The Outer Worlds. It's also set to publish new games from Ori and the Blind Forest's Moon Studios, OlliOlli creators Roll7, and Armello developer League of Geeks.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Are Sony and Microsoft's squabbles over Call of Duty just business as usual?

Weta, of course, was responsible for the special effects in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

The company was bought by Unity last year in a $1.6bn deal.

The game does not yet have a release date, but is expected to launch in Take-Two's fiscal year beginning in 2024.

"We are thrilled to partner with Weta Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe," said Michael Worosz, chief strategy officer at Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division.

"The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Weta Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience."

Elsewhere EA is working on a new Lord of the Rings mobile game, while Daedalic Entertainment's Gollum game was delayed by "a few months" beyond its original September release date.