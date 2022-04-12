New Halo Infinite mod lets you play in third person

If you feel like you need to see even more of Master Chief's derriere after his naked TV debut last week, well I have good news - there is a mod that lets you play Halo Infinite in third person.

The PC mod in question comes from Opulent Halo (via PC Gamer). While the mod is actually a few months old now, many have been recently diving back into Halo Infinite to see how Master Chief (at least his video game form) looks from this new angle. Perhaps Paramount has whetted some appetites?

In a video showing off the mod in action, the creator wrote, "after my novice modding skills in Halo Infinite, I wondered what third person would look like... [spoiler alert] it's amazing".

In this video, Master Chief can be seen grappling and butt sliding his way to victory. Check it out for yourself below.

As with many things in life, there are a few caveats that come with this mod. First and foremost, once the mod is in use, there is no way to switch to a first-person view when you aim down your sights.

Secondly, it only works in Halo Infinite's campaign, but this does mean you won’t have to worry about any bans from befalling you

Finally, you will need to restart the mod every time you restart the game. Thankfully though, Halo Opulant also uploaded a step-by-step video detailing this process (which can be viewed below).

If you fancy trying this mod out for yourself, you can download it now from HaloCustoms.

Elsewhere in the world of the mighty Spartan, a new update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has added "experimental" cross-platform co-op for both Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST.

Or if cookery is more your thing, a new Halo cookbook will be marching your way in August. Move over Master Chief, its time for Master Chef.