Netflix announces Dragon Age: Absolution animated Netflix series

Netflix announces Dragon Age: Absolution animated Netflix seriesSet in Dreadwolf's region of Tevinter.
Netflix has announced a Dragon Age animated series, which will debut on the streaming service this December.
Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter, which fans of BioWare's role-playing game series will know is the setting for the franchise's upcoming blockbuster RPG Dragon Age Dreadwolf.
Absolution will feature a fresh cast of faces starring in a story steeped with BioWare lore: expect mages, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and "other special surprises".
Could some of these characters make their way into the upcoming Dreadwolf? BioWare has previously confirmed Tevinter will be featured in the upcoming game - so it's certainly possible.
Earlier this month, BioWare confirmed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as the official title of the franchise's long-awaited and long-in-the-works fourth mainline game, and provided a few more details.
Dreadwolf will not launch in 2022, BioWare confirmed, but said fans were now getting "closer to that next adventure". This may help fill that gap!
