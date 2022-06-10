Netflix announces Dragon Age: Absolution animated Netflix series

Netflix has announced a Dragon Age animated series, which will debut on the streaming service this December.

Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter, which fans of BioWare's role-playing game series will know is the setting for the franchise's upcoming blockbuster RPG Dragon Age Dreadwolf.

Absolution will feature a fresh cast of faces starring in a story steeped with BioWare lore: expect mages, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and "other special surprises".

Watch on YouTube Our first look at Dragon Age: Absolution, which launches this December.

Could some of these characters make their way into the upcoming Dreadwolf? BioWare has previously confirmed Tevinter will be featured in the upcoming game - so it's certainly possible.

Earlier this month, BioWare confirmed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as the official title of the franchise's long-awaited and long-in-the-works fourth mainline game, and provided a few more details.

Dreadwolf will not launch in 2022, BioWare confirmed, but said fans were now getting "closer to that next adventure". This may help fill that gap!